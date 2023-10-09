Women Needed in Fight Against Ills Plaguing Female Gender – Oluremi Tinubu

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has said efforts to reshape Nigeria and address societal ills plaguing the female gender require active participation of women.

She said this when she granted audience to the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who led senior female police officers on a courtesy visit to her office at the State House, Abuja.

Noting with pride, the fact that a large number of women are actively involved in policing and securing the country, the First Lady says the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has given more room to women to contribute their own quota to national development.

” It is the beginning of a new dawn for women in the country as the current administration will give women more room to contribute their quota. I am also looking for ways to contribute. We can not have a Nigeria without people doing new and great things”.

On how the senior female police officers and other women can help forge a better Nigeria, the Senator Oluremi Tinubu charged them to lead the action in addressing some of the ills, such as rape, child abuse, human trafficking and proliferation of baby factories, that affect them the most in the society.

“Women must thrive and be empowered in a safe environment. We want to see our children not abused through crimes and maltreatment, rape of minors and children. There must be reduction in cases of human trafficking, organ harvesting and baby factory.”

She added that she is looking forward to a day when a female will become the nation’s Inspector General of Police.

Applauding the steadfast advocacy by the First Lady for setting the pace and advancing the interest of women in the country, the minister of State for Police Affairs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that gender equality, safeguarding of human rights and empowerment of women were key anchors of a just and fair society.

“We are working on a bold initiatives aimed at not only addressing existing challenges, but fundamentally reshaping the Nigeria Police into a modern, responsive, intelligence-led and technology-driven institution. We recognize the limitations of past reforms and are now taking a more proactive and holistic transformation that permeates every facet of police operations.

We are here today not just to discuss but to seek your collaboration, for we understand that the collective advancement of these crucial issues requires your esteemed support and partnership”.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is the First female Minister of State for Police Affairs in Nigeria.