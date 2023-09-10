Women Must Split Rent Bills with Husband – Skit Maker, Kiekie

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, widely recognized as Kiekie in the world of content creation and skit-making, has sparked a compelling conversation about financial responsibility in marriages.

Kiekie recently shared her insights during an episode of “Toke Moments,” Toke Makinwa’s popular podcast show, which aired on Friday.

The vibrant content creator, who has won the hearts of many with her witty gesticulations and dance moves, delved into the dynamics of stardom after marriage. Kiekie’s journey into matrimony led her to contemplate the idea of sharing house rent bills with one’s spouse, particularly women.

In the interview, she revealed that she and her husband began cohabiting during their dating phase, shortly after her own rent had expired. In her candid discussion on the podcast, she emphasized that sharing the financial responsibilities associated with housing could be a key to fostering mutual respect within a marital home.

She said, “When I was dating my husband, my rent expired in September and we were going to get married in January, so I didn’t bother renewing my rent. I just moved into his place.

“And also we had already done our introduction in June. So we lived together for about four months but the truth is that he was always busy just like I was.”

She argued that the traditional concept of men solely bearing the financial burden of the home might contribute to a lack of respect for women within the household. According to Kiekie, a shared approach to paying rent would instill a sense of shared responsibility and encourage men to view the house as a collective space.

She queried, “How can you be living in a house and you are not paying rent?

“You can do some other things as the man, in fact, fly me to Dubai or Barcelona, and buy me a Fendi bag on my birthday but I will be living in the house without paying rent? It is not possible.

“So that when we want to fight, you will carry the chair, and I will carry the table or any other thing because we are both paying house rent. We will share everything equally, you can’t tell me to ‘get out of your house,’” she added.

In her thought-provoking analogy, Kiekie likened it to having a friend who enjoys the benefits of residing in a house without contributing to the expenses. She further detailed that, in her own marriage, she and her husband evenly split not only the house rent but also various other bills, including nanny expenses and dry cleaning services.

Kiekie, who exchanged vows with Shonaola Ilori in February 2020 and now shares a child with her husband, has ignited a discussion on the financial dynamics of modern marriages. Her perspective challenges traditional gender roles and encourages couples to consider a more equitable approach to financial responsibilities within the home.