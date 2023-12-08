Women Affairs Ministry Seeks Funding for Optimum Performance

With a view to improving the lives of Nigerian women, children and the vulnerable in society, the Ministry of Women Affairs has called for improved budgetary allocation to enable it deliver on its mandate

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye made the call today during the Ministry’s budget defence session with Members of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja

She inforned that in order to meet up with the core mandate of the Ministry which includes tackling issues of out-of-school children, early marriages, maternal mortality, gender-based violence, amongst others, there is need for improved allocation of resources

According to her, empowering the Nigerian women and children which make up about 70% of the nation’s population will not only provide opportunities for children to go to school, reduce the rate of early marriages but also enable them make positive contributions to the development of their families thereby contributing to the socio-economic growth and development of the nation

Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that this will further reduce poverty, unemployment as well as promote peace and harmony in homes, communities and the society at large

While thanking the Senate Committee members for their understanding and support towards the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, the

Minister assured that the Ministry is committed to initiating and implementing more policies and programmes that will have direct impact on women, children and people with disabilities, in line with the policy thrust of the present administration

In her remarks, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Ireti Kingibe advised the Management to ensure they explore and capture areas that have direct bearing on the lives if the people in line with the Ministry’s mandate

She assured that the Committee was ready to support the Ministry in order to enable it deliver on its mandate.