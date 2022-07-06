Woman Commends EFCC Over Recovered N1.1m

The Chief Executive of T-Man’s Sport Equipment Enterprises, Miss Alice James, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, lauded the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, for recovering the sum of N1,100, 000 which she had lost in a transaction that went awry.

“I was awarded a contract by Terre Des Hommes (THD), a Non-governmental Organisation for the supply of a container. After making a market survey I met the Chairman of Iron Scrap who later took us to Saleh Mustapha a.k.a Alh Jamus.

“Because of the respect I have for him and for fear of losing the said container I immediately paid the above mentioned sum into an account given to me by Jamus.

“The transaction was conducted with an agreement that, if the specification of the said container is not accepted by the NGO I will get a refund. Subsequently, the contract was terminated by the NGO due to a short fall.

“I immediately called and informed Jamus of what transpired between myself and the NGO and requested for a refund of my money.”

James further stated that Jamus refused to pay back the money, hence the petition to EFCC.

“I never believed I could get back my money as I had earlier reported the matter to one of the law enforcement agencies without any luck. I cried my heart out because I thought I had lost my hard- earned money just because of doing a legit business with whom I thought was an elder statesman”.

“It is only God that can reward you; my money was paid into my account the moment Jamus received an invitation from the EFCC. I am grateful to the EFCC, she said.

ACE Shuaibu Umar, the Zonal Commander, in his remarks, stated that “the EFCC works for humanity and assured that no stone will be left unturned in assisting victims of fraud.