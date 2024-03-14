Woman Bags Jail Term for Assaulting KAI Operative in Lagos

A Special Offences Court at Bolade-Oshodi has convicted a young lady for assaulting a female operative of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI.

The lady whose name was withheld was committed the act while resisting lawful arrest and refusing to make use of the Ile-Epo pedestrian bridge, thereby endangering her life in the process on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (Rtd) at the Agency’s Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi.

According to him, ‘‘It is rather unfortunate that despite how much efforts our operatives have exhausted on making pedestrian bridges free of hindrances, some people are bent on breaking the law and assaulting officers on lawful duty which would not be tolerated in its entirety’’.

The KAI top man revealed the name of the suspect, Fasia Ajoke, 22 who was arraigned on Wednesday before Chief Magistrate S.A Adefioye of the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court), Bolade-Oshodi on offences bordering on conducting herself in a manner likely to breach peace, obstruction and breach of peace by crossing as she was sentenced to seven months and three weeks in jail with the option of fine to the tune of 80,000 Naira.

Cole also reaffirmed the resolve of the State to prosecute any defaulter found breaking the State Environmental Laws just as he avowed that the law will take its full course on anyone that assaults the Agency operatives’ on lawful duty.

Reading the riot act to street traders and hawkers, the Corps Marshal promised to consolidate enforcement on recalcitrant traders in the habit of returning back to cleared spots.

In his final comments, Cole also advocated for appropriate refuse disposal via the patronage of approved PSP operators by Lagos residents, especially in this holy month of Ramadan as cleanliness remains loved by God.