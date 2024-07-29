Woli Arole Faults Christian Opposition to BBNaija

Nigerian comedian Woli Arole has openly criticized Christians who frequently condemn the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

His comments come in response to the backlash following the premiere of BBNaija Season 9 on Sunday, July 28, 2024, which sparked considerable debate on social media.

In a post on his Instagram page on Monday, Arole urged Christians to stop labeling the show as ‘ungodly’. He argued that instead of complaining, the Christian community should focus on creating their own ‘godly’ reality TV shows. Arole pointed out that there are numerous Christian billionaires who could easily fund such projects.

He said, “Nobody should complain about BBNaija. Do your own Godly reality TV show! If you do not sponsor them, you can’t tell them how they should behave. There are Christian billionaires who can fund Godly TV shows. Period.”