Wizkid Promises Lagos Fans Free Concerts

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun,.popularly known as Wizkid, has promised that the shows he wi host in Lagos henceforth will be free shows.

According to him, his fans will never have to pay to watch him perform in the city because if the huge support they have shown him overtime.

Wizkid made the promise while on stage during his concert on Saturday night.

He said, “Let me tell you something, When I said this is going to be my last show in Lagos right…What I really meant was, with the kind of love that you guys show me, it is very unfair to do shows around the world and come back and still make you guys pay to watch me perform. So, I want to make a promise tonight, this would be the last time you are ever gonna pay to come to Wizkid’s show.“