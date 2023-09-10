Wizkid is My Favourite Musician – Chukwueze

AC Milan and Super Eagles star forward, Samuel Chukwueze, recently offered fans a glimpse into his personal preferences during an engaging interview with Pooja Media, where he discussed his favorite figures in various fields.

In a surprising revelation, Chukwueze shared that Grammy-winning Nigerian sensation, Wizkid, holds the title of his favorite musician. The 23-year-old football sensation’s admiration for Wizkid’s music showcases the diverse interests that often shape the lives of athletes off the field.

While discussing his favorite boxer, Chukwueze expressed his admiration for British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Additionally, he revealed that his favorite footballer is Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen, highlighting the camaraderie within the Nigerian national team.

Chukwueze’s love for entertainment extends to the silver screen, as he enthusiastically named Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, popularly known as Aki and Pawpaw, as his favorite movie stars. This disclosure showcases his appreciation for the talents of these renowned actors.

Adding a touch of hometown pride, Chukwueze revealed that the city of Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, holds a special place in his heart as his favorite city.

Currently in Uyo with the Super Eagles ahead of Nigeria’s crucial AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome & Principe, Chukwueze’s candid insights into his personal preferences offer fans a deeper understanding of the man behind the footballing prowess. His willingness to share his favorite musicians, athletes, movie stars, and cities provides a unique connection between the athlete and his supporters.