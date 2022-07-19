Wizkid Expecting Another Baby With Jada Pollock

Entertainment

Nigerian music star Wizkid and his baby mama Jada Pollock would soon be proud parents of a second child.

This comes after a video from Wizkid’s 32nd birthday showed Jada’s baby bump for all to see after weeks of rumours.

Fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have since taken to social media to hail and congratulate Wizkid ahead of the birth of the new baby.

Wizkid also has two other children with two different women.

The child, when born, will be the singer’s fourth.

