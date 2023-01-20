Wizkid Describes Show for Obi As Scam

Singer Wizkid will not be performing at an event reportedly for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

This is according to his manager, Sunday Are, who described the flyer for the event as a scam.

In a post on social media, Are stated that his team is considering legal action against those behind the flyer.

He wrote, “This is to inform the general public that this event is a scam. Wizkid and his management know nothing about this event and accordingly, he will not perform at the said event as claimed, so please beware of this poster and information put out from its organizers as Wizkid and his management will not be liable for any damages.

“Appropriate legal action is currently being explored against the persons responsible for creating and disseminating this false information.”