Willy Kambwala Joins Villarreal in €10m Deal

Willy Kambwala has successfully completed his medical tests and is now officially a Villarreal player. The deal with Manchester United, valued at €10 million including add-ons, features both a buy-back option and a sell-on clause.

Kambwala’s move has been confirmed, marking a significant transfer for the young player as he embarks on a new chapter in his career with the La Liga side.

In other news, Turkish club Gaziantepspor have submitted an official bid to Brighton for Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski. The two clubs are reportedly close to reaching an agreement, with final details being ironed out to complete the transfer.

Brighton and Hove Albion (BHAFC) are prepared to approve the permanent move, pending the conclusion of discussions. Kozlowski, a promising talent, has attracted interest from several clubs, but Gaziantepspor is now in a prime position to secure his services.