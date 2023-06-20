Wike Victim Of Self-Inflicted Alcohol Poisoning – Atiku’s Aide

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has offered some advice to former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Shaibu suggests that Wike should consider reducing his alcohol consumption after revealing that his liver and kidneys failed due to suspected “poisoning.”

During a Thanksgiving event on Sunday, Wike disclosed that he experienced liver and kidney failure following an alleged poisoning incident at the PDP’s Secretariat back in 2018. In response to this revelation, Shaibu points out that Wike has always been open about his fondness for alcohol, particularly whiskey, and has even admitted to consuming it in the early hours of the day.

Shaibu further suggests that given Wike’s reported drinking habits, it is plausible that his health issues could be attributed to alcohol poisoning rather than food poisoning.

“Governor Wike has always been open about his intense and indubitable love for whiskey. He even said back in March that he was sipping a 40-year-old whiskey with his friends while watching Atiku and others protesting on TV at 11 am.

“Governor Wike has also been seen drinking and dancing in videos, including one he did with former Governor Rochas Okorocha. If Wike was indeed poisoned and his organs failed, he ought to be a teetotaller by now and reduce his drinking.

“I am not a medical doctor, but it is general knowledge that excessive alcohol consumption leads to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems; and cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, oesophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum,” he said.

“Other ailments associated with excessive drinking include: weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick; learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor sexual performance. Wike should look inwards. Let us assume that he was poisoned by food. Was his hoarse and husky voice also caused by food poisoning?”