Wike To Approve Rivers Assembly Derecognisation Of Omehia As Ex-gov

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, is to sign the instrument on cancellation of the recognition of Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of Rivers State.

The cancellation of the recognition is sequel to the resolution of the Rivers State House of Assembly adopted on Thursday, 6th October, 2022 to derecognise Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the State.

The signing will take place in Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, 7th October, 2022 by 12 noon.