Wike: Those Attacking Me For Leaving PDP Now Crying – Umahi Demands Apology

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has asked his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party to apologise to him for the way they treated him after he left the party.

Umahi dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress on November 17, 2020.

Speaking on Arise TV, Umahi stated that his colleagues were angered when they learnt of his defection.

He said, “I didn’t move from PDP to APC to have the ticket of the ruling party as presidential candidate. I only did that because I perceived that PDP was not going to give ticket to an Igbo man and I felt like it was not fair because we have served the party since 1999.

“A lot of people that are crying today were the people that attacked me for leaving PDP at that stage but subsequently, they left and so they owe me apologies.”

On the disagreement between him and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, Umahi said they’ve reconciled.

According to him, “I and Wike had a quarrel, and when there is quarrel, there will be anger, and that anger may not be a holy one. That is what transpired between us.

“Before I left PDP, we were best of friends, and you know how better it will be when your friend leaves you. That was the case between Wike and I.

“We have since reconciled and we are moving together. Wike and other Southern Governors believed in the Southern presidency and this is the spirit that is currently flogging the PDP.”