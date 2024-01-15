Wike Slams Those Working Against Him Amid Fubara Rift

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that those plotting against him are only working against themselves.

According to the former governor of Rivers State, God has raised him up, and so nobody can bring him down.

Wike said this amid a rift between him and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He spoke when he visited his loyalist and former Rivers Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, at his Omoku country home in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Wike said those who ganged up against him in the past failed.

Wike said, “Anybody that God has raised, you cannot bring down. It doesn’t matter how many they are; it doesn’t matter the number of meetings they hold. They will not succeed.

“It is not about today. You praise Wike. Heaven and earth know that without Wike, this and that. The next day, Wike must go down. It is not going to work. You cannot bring me down.

“I’m not the most intelligent person; I’m not the most handsome person. But as it pleases God, He chooses to put me where I am. So, anybody wasting his time to plot against me, you are plotting against yourself.

“They should go and check the history of those who plotted and what happened to them. They all failed. You must be a man of character.”