Wike Shares Testimony After Surviving Poisoning

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he suspects that he was poisoned prior to the campaign for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service in church, Wike revealed that doctors told him that his intestines were all black, a situation he believed arose from the poisoning that reportedly took place at the Peoples Democratic Party’s secretariat.

He, however, expressed gratitude that he survived the poison miraculously to the surprise of the doctors who diagnosed him.

He said, “Doctors told me I’ve been poisoned and that my liver and kidney were no longer functioning. I believe I was poisoned at the secretariat. To God be the glory, I survived it.

“I was told my intestines all black. So, the doctors did everything they could do. The next day, they came back and asked ‘what’s happening to you? Everything is turning around.’ I said how. They said, look, your liver is functioning now, your kidney is functioning. I said but you’ve not done much treatment. Well, I just kept quiet and to the glory after about one week, they said I could now go. I came back to NIgeria to start the campaign properly. I told those who were close to me that we would not stop in anybody’s house for anything, no matter how close they were to me. If we were went to a local government to campaign, I usually go home from there. Because I could not identify where… So, for me, everybody was a suspect.”