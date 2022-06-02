Wike Sets Up Committee On Refuse Removal In Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has set up a five man Taskforce on Sanitation, to oversee the clearing of refuse in Port Harcourt and its environs.

Members of the Task Force on Sanitation are:

1: Hon Isoboye Jack (Chairman)

2: Hon. Josiah Olu

3: Hon. Victor Ihunwo

4: Prince Wali Wosu

5: Princess Ibiene Ogan.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

All members of the Task Force are to report to the Governor’s office, Government House, Port Harcourt by 3:00pm on Thursday, 2 June, 2022.