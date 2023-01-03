Wike Presents Staff Of Office To Eze Igbu Akoh II

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has officially presented the certificate of recognition and staff of office to His Majesty, Eze Hon. Cassidy O.W Ikegbidi, Eze Igbu Akoh II and natural ruler of Akoh Kingdom in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Speaking at the ceremony performed at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, governor Wike, urged the king to use his position to foster peace and harmony in his domain.

Governor Wike explained that the certificate of recognition was signed on the 26th of October, 2020, but its formal presentation was delayed due to some issues that have now been resolved.

“This certificate was signed on the 26th October, 2020, but because of some exigencies we were not able to present it, and since that time we have been able to reconcile a lot of things. And so, we deemed it necessary and proper today to officially present the certificate and staff of office to you, even though you were recognised on 26th of October, 2020.”

The Rivers State governor advised the king to resist the temptation of using his exalted office to foment crisis in his kingdom as that will negate the intent of his recognition as a first class traditional ruler by the State government.

“This certificate is not for you to go and foment trouble. This certificate is not for you to cause crisis. It is for you to bring peace, harmony and have a good relationship with the government of the State. You are the representative of the government, who will liaise with government as far as traditional issues are concerned.”

Governor Wike warned that the State government will not hesitate to withdraw the certificate from the king if he violates the fundamental principles of the code of conduct that relates to recognition of traditional rulers.

He urged the king to comport himself as first class traditional ruler and ensure government projects are executed in his domain without hinderance.

“We have done a lot for Ekpeye, so we expect nothing but cooperation with government, peace and unity. When jobs are going on in your kingdom, we expect you to rally round the youths and women, and leaders of that area so that government can provide the necessary amenities that your people require.”

The ceremony was witnessed by the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye land, Sir Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo and other prominent sons and daughters of Ekpeye kingdom.