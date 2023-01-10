Wike Presents Certificate To Oba Of Ogbaland

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has presented certificate of recognition and Staff of office to His Royal Majesty (Dr.) Nwachukwu S. Obuoha as Obi III, Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland.

The brief presentation ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Wike said the king was long recognised by the State government, the day he was coronated as Oba of Ogbaland.

He stated that the presentation event was mere ceremony to affirm what has been done.

Governor Wike charged the king to use the opportunity of being the traditional father over Ogbaland to foster unity, promote peace and harmony among his subjects.

The Rivers State governor noted that the throne, while the former King Chukumela Nnam Obi II was alive, commanded honour, respect and candour across Nigeria.

Governor Wike advised the king not to indulge in any act that will bring the throne to disrepute.

The governor also charged the Oba of Ogbaland to dissuade the youths in his domain from any act of violence that will disrupt the peace among the people and threaten economic activities in the area.

Governor Wike recalled the dark episode of 31st December 2017 breaking into 2018, when some youths under the guise of unknown gunmen killed innocent persons in Omoku, the headquarters of the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

Results of some of those criminal activities, governor Wike said scared off financial houses, and kill the bustling business climate there.

Governor Wike warned against any act that will return the area to such situation because the State government had done so much after then to restore peace.

The governor pointed to demands that youths put forward to operators of International Oil Companies (IOCs) and said it should be done in concert with his palace and the State government.

Such synergy, Governor Wike insisted will ensure that nobody takes the law into their hands, and the demands will be pursued to logical conclusion.

Governor Wike also berated those who have subjected the Eze Oba stool to litigation and attempting to bring it to disrespect.

The governor assured Eze Obuoha necessary support to ensure that the revered stool is not ridiculed.

In his speech, His Royal Majesty (Dr.) Nwachukwu S. Obuoha as Obi III, Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland said only God makes kings in Ogbaland, and he is grateful to be on the saddle to serve the land and its people faithfully.

HRM (Dr.) Obuoha thanked governor Wike for the support given to his family since their father died.

He also acknowledged the astute leadership governor Wike has provided the State by giving meaning to governance and made its fame to travel across the world.