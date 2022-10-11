Wike, Others Snub PDP Presidential Campaign Flag Off In Uyo

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and his allies, including — Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, were absent from the flag off however there was mammoth crowd at the event.

The campaign was flagged off on Monday at the Godswill International Stadium in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom.

Those present at the event include Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP; Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate; and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Others are former senate presidents David Mark, Bukola Saraki, and Anyim Pius Anyim.

Governors at the venue include Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Darius Ishaku of Taraba, and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa.