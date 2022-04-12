Wike Mourns Victims Of Fire Incident At Bonny-Belle Jetty

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has bemoaned the deaths and injuries caused by the inferno that occurred at the Bonny-Belle jetty on Monday.

Governor Wike said he is deeply saddened to learn of the casualties and extensive damage to properties caused by the unfortunate incident.

“On behalf of the Government of Rivers state, I would like to offer my sincere prayers for the victims of the fire incident and extend my deepest condolences to their families. I would also like to sincerely pray for early recovery of those who were injured.”

The governor urged the Rivers state Police Command and other relevant security agencies to investigate and unravel the exact cause of this catastrophe.