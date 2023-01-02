Wike Mocks Atiku Over Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Obi

The support of Peter Obi of the Labour Party by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has led Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to make fun of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

The governor claimed that Obasanjo’s decision to refrain from endorsing Atiku demonstrated that Atiku, who served as Obasanjo’s vice president from 1999 to 2003, had serious flaws.

The governor found it amusing that the engineer of the same legacy that Atiku was running on neglected to endorse him and instead to support Obi.

He spoke on Monday at the start of a road project in the state’s Emohua Local Government Area.

Wike said: “If you are bad product, you are a bad product, if you are a good product, you are a good product.

“You worked under somebody, the person has recommended to Nigerians another person, is it me?

“I worked with somebody for eight years and we are using it as a campaign that when we were in office we did well, then my boss is recommending another person to be there, something is fundamentally wrong.

“I was praying that Obasanjo should not say anything, when I saw the letter last night I was touched.

“If your principal does not recommend you, then there’s something fundamentally wrong. ”