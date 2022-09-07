Wike Meets 18 PDP Gov Candidates

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Tuesday night met with at least 18 governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in next year’s elections.

The meeting was part of a new attempt to resolve the impasse in the party.

Concise News learnt that the candidates arrived at the private home of the Rivers governor in Port Harcourt, the state capital, at 8pm on Tuesday for a closed-door meeting that lasted till about 11pm.

Among those in attendance included the PDP candidates in Kaduna, Plateau, Katsina, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Benue, Sokoto, Jigawa, Borneo and Yobe.

Others are, Kwara, Kanu, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers.

According to the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Candidates Forum and Governorship Candidate of Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, they are hopeful the discussion with Wike, which comes a few days after their meeting with the Presidential Candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, will go a long way in resolving the internal crisis.

He said their next line of action is to meet with the National Working Committee of the party.