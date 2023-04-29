Wike, Makinde Pledge Support For Tinubu Presidency

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, have pledged support for President-elect Bola Tinubu.

This was when they paid a visit to the President-elect at the Defence House in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking during the visit, Makinde promised to support the Tinubu Presidency when he gets sworn-in on May 29.

The Oyo governor said, “I have come to pay homage to the President-elect and to tell him that elections are over and it is time for governance. We will do our best to give him the support for good governance.”

On his part, Wike said, “Elections are gone and a winner has emerged, therefore all Nigerians must rally round and give him (Tinubu) the necessary support. Everybody is waiting for May 29 to see that the President-elect is inaugurated and he hits the ground running to make sure that Nigerians get what they expected. I have confidence that he (Tinubu) has what it takes to turn Nigeria around. I have confidence in him.”