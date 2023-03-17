Wike Is Snake, Tinubu Avoiding Him – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is a snake.

According to him, despite making claims that he likes Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Wike still worked against him in Rivers.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku stated that even Asiwaju Bola Tinubu whom Wike worked for has failed to invite the Rivers governor for dinner since the election has been over.

He said: “Wike invited Peter Obi to Port Harcourt under the guise of commissioning projects only for him to work against the same Obi and then goes around to call Obi the hero of the election. This is obviously a shameless man who takes Nigerians for fools.

“Wike is a snake and that is why even after helping Tinubu to a dubious victory in Rivers State, even Tinubu cannot invite him to the dinner table because a snake is not the kind of animal you can invite into your home. Such animals cannot be domesticated.”