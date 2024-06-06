Wike is One of My Best Appointees – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is one of the best appointments his administration made.

Tinubu said this during Inauguration of the extension of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to the Southern Parkway.

The President was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He said, “As we celebrate this achievement, it is crucial once again to acknowledge the concerted efforts of the FCT Minister, Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and his team, and all stakeholders involved, including private sector partners,” he said.

“As I said the last time, Wike is a force of human nature. Love him, hate him, but you cannot ignore him because at every point in time, he is striving to redefine the meaning and concept of leadership. Wike is one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation in this country.”

Tinubu said “all my brothers and sisters who opposed his (Wike’s) appointment are now hailing him”.

“He is an exemplary leader, worthy of emulation by us all. He is a very mercurial partner; unfortunately, leadership has turned down that tempo.

“The whole political space is populated by careful friends. But now he has stopped dancing, he has stopped singing, but he is still performing.”

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, is the only Peoples Democratic Party member serving in the All Progressives Congress-led cabinet.