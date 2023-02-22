Wike Is Chicken Hiding In Lion’s Costume – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is a chicken hiding in the costume of a lion.

Atiku also stated that the Rivers governor is afraid of boldly declaring support for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant in Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said Wike knows he won’t even be able to deliver his polling unit for Tinubu.

He said, “Even the dead know that the APC can never win in Rivers State. Wike cannot deliver his polling unit to Tinubu. He is aware of this and that is why he is not bold enough to come out with his full chest to ask the people of the state to vote for Bola Tinubu. Rather, he is chasing shadows, making innuendos.

“At least Rotimi Amaechi was man enough to dump the PDP and defect to the APC in 2015, and openly campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari against his kinsman, President Goodluck Jonathan. This is what real men do when they have the conviction. Wike said he would announce his preferred candidate in January 2023. Three weeks have since passed but he is not man enough to do so.”

Shaibu described Wike as a con man who, on the surface presents a façade of courage but was actually a lily-livered and small minded person hence his resort to the judiciary to protect him from being expelled from the PDP.

“Wike said if the PDP leadership had the balls, they should expel him. After making this statement, he quickly ran to a court to secure a kangaroo order barring the PDP from suspending or expelling him. This is a chicken hiding under the costume of a lion,” he stated.