Wike Invites Sanwo-Olu To Inagurate Projects In Rivers

Sanwo-olu, Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has invited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate the newly completed Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterline Junction) flyover.

While inspecting some ongoing projects in Port Harcourt LGAs, Wike said, “And I think you can’t hear anything happening in most of the States. But for us, we will end our services to the people on the 29th of May, 2023.

“Like I said no project will be left abandoned and that is why we have taken priority to make sure that the finances are there to back up these projects.”

