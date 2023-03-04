Wike Instrumental To Our Victory – APC

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was instruments to their party’s victory in the just concluded presidential election.

Speaking, a member of the PCC and the leader of Independent Campaign Council, ICC, in the state, Tony Okocha, commended the governor for the support that has given the party victory first time in the state since 2015.

Okocha said: “Saying Wike was key to the victory of our Candidate Tinubu is an understatement. The governor was instrumental to our victory 1million times.

“He told Rivers people to vote someone that will support the state. He mobilised human beings and resources to ensure this victory. We commend him.