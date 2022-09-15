Wike Inaugurates Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Centre

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, says the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt will stem capital flight and promote medical tourism in the State.

The governor said the Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Centre which will soon be inaugurated and open to the public, will serve as a vehicle for promoting economic and social development and generating revenue for the State.

Governor Wike stated this shortly after inspecting the progress of work at the hospital on Wednesday.

The governor explained that his administration was spurred to embark on the construction of the multibillion Naira Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Centre to help patients who cannot afford to travel abroad for medical treatment.

He said when the centre will be commissioned and open for public use, it will drastically reduce the number of those seeking medical treatment overseas, as complicated cases will be conveniently treated in the State.

“Most people have died, particularly because of one type of cancer or one type of heart disease. And so many of these people also may not have had the money to travel overseas for treatment. So, we said look, we can’t continue to allow this.”

Governor Wike noted that though the country has lots of cancer and cardiovascular experts, the lack of technologically advanced medical equipment and standard hospital often impede their potentials.

According to him, the world class Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities to enable medical experts maximise their full potentials in the State.

The governor, who took time to inspect the helipad, the doctor’s quarters, therapy centre, the landscaping and some of the state-of-the-art medical equipment, disclosed that the Rivers State government will engage private partners to manage the hospital.

“We are already having discussion with partners overseas who will come and run this centre. We won’t leave it to the Ministry of Health, but their doctors will be part of it. We will do it in such a way that it will be public private partnership so that we don’t regret investing in this edifice.”

The Rivers State governor commended the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for adhering to the terms of the contract and the timeline set for the completion of the project.

“A project we said will be completed within one year, Julius Berger has completed it. All we are waiting for is to take a date and commission it. This is world class standard. The Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Centre is world class. I’m not comparing, but I don’t know any cancer and cardiovascular diagnosis treatment centre that can match this. If you have travelled all over the world, you’ll know what it is.”

He said the hospital will be commissioned in October along with the 8th and 9th flyovers, and the dualised Ahoada-Omoku Road.

The governor also inspected on going work at the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover.