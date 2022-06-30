Wike In France To Meet Tinubu – Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe, has said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has travelled to France to meet with the presidential flagbearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Concise News learnt that Wike recently travelled to Turkey where he met with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State. He hasn’t returned to the country since he travelled out.

Also, this paper reported that Tinubu is currently in France where he will be holding an important meeting, according to his aide, Tunde Rahman.

Igbokwe, in a post on Facebook on Thursday, said Wike and Tinubu will be meeting in France. He, however, failed to state what their meeting will be about.

“While they are on Social Media abusing everybody Gov Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate and bigotry are no strategy. They hated and abused PMB since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see,” he wrote.

The meeting, if true, may not be unconnected to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.

On Wednesday, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, called for the 2023 Presidency to go to the South. This is despite his party already fielding a northerner in the person of former vice president Atiku Abubakar as its presidential flagbearer.

His words also followed an Arise TV interview in which Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State urged the PDP and Atiku to go and beg Wike. According to Ortom, the party had treated Wike badly.