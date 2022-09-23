Politics

Wike Has Destroyed PDP – Fani-Kayode

Anthony Adeniyi20 mins ago
11
Wike
Nyesom Wike

Former Minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode , has said the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has destroyed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with claims he made about the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Wike described Atiku as dishonest, unreliable, untrustworthy and deceitful.

He wrote, “Wike has destroyed PDP.

“He said their presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, is dishonest, unreliable, untrustworthy and deceitful.

“He said their National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, is a corrupt, arrogant, conceited, racist, power-hungry, anti-southern bigot.

“He said PDP wants to turn Southerners into slaves.

“He has smashed their balls.

“ABAT is our next President!”

