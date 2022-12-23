Wike Gives Staff Of Office To Eze Ekpeye Logbo III

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has officially presented the certificate of recognition and staff of office to newly-installed Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye land, Sir Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo.

Speaking at the ceremony performed at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, governor Wike, advised the king to use his exalted position to help government to maintain peace and order in his domain

“Now, you have been recognised as first class traditional ruler, Eze Ekpeye Logbo III. Let me sincerely advise that your position is to help government to maintain peace and order in your domain. Your position is not to be used to go and extort money from companies, or even sell what belongs to your people.”

The governor urged the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III, Sir Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, who is also chairman of Ekpeye traditional rulers council, to utilise his position to enhance peace and development of his people.

Governor Wike, who cautioned the king against balkanising the Ekpeye kingdom, advised him to ensure he works in harmony with other first and second classes chiefs in his domain for the progress of their people.

“You don’t use your position to go and balkanise the Ekpeye kingdom. It is for you to unite them, assuming there is no unity. And you must also work along with your chiefs who are first class and second class traditional rulers.”

The governor said the State government will not hesitate to withdraw the certificate of recognition and staff of office from the king if he engages in indiscriminate award of chieftaincy titles to unscrupulous politicians deemed to be enemies of the State.

Governor Wike commended the Eze Ekpeye Logbo and wished him a successful reign.