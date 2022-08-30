Wike Flogged Atiku, PDP, By Saying They’re On Looting Mission – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was referring to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, when he said some candidates were on a mission to loot Nigeria.

Wike had made the statement on Monday at the flag-off of internal roads that were held at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

“Some other people are busy putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones these other people have already kept.

“I’m privileged to know and at the appropriate time I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria. Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen,” Wike said.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode wrote on Twitter, “As PDP is celebrating the defection of Abubakar Shekau (Oops! Sorry, I meant Ibrahim Shekarau) into their party in Kano yesterday, Nyesome Wike flogged them mercilessly and gave them a death blow in PH by saying they wanted to come back “to loot” and “eat the remaining one.”

“The mighty triumvirate of Wike, Ugwuanyi & Makinde, (representing SS, SE & SW) are the backbone of PDP. Without them PDP is NOTHING!

“With Wike’s damning speech BAT, our much-loved “City Boy” & Kashim Shettima, the “Golden Boy” of Nigeria politics, are cruising home to victory.”