Wike, El-rufai, Others On Tinubu's Ministerial List

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
29
Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu will today send his ministerial list to the Senate for screening and approval.

The names expected to be on the list include the immediate past Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufia, current Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, Wale Edun, and immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Adebayo Adelabu and Beta Edu. Names will be submitted today. Adelabu was the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, while Edu was Commissioner for Health in Cross River State and National Woman Leader of APC.

The list also contained technocrats and professionals including some leaders of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

More to follow…

