Wike Denies Mocking Atiku Over Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Obi

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has denied making fun of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, after former president Olusegun Obasanjo supported Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

Wike said that his statements on Obasanjo’s support of Obi rather than Atiku were motivated by worry.

The remarks were made by the governor on Tuesday when he officially opened a new road project in Rivers State’s Obio Akpor Local Government Area.

Wike claimed that at first, he “prayed” that Obasanjo maintained his silence since anything to the contrary would harm the PDP.

He then denied accusations that he was making fun of Atiku and asserted that only people who are concerned about the PDP are loyal to it.

He said: “I meant nothing bad. I’m only worried as a prominent PDP member. A man who loves PDP should be worried.

“I was not even mocking anybody. I was merely worried. My prayer was, let Obasanjo remain quiet and not say anything; that was my prayer but my prayer didn’t work.

“My prayer was that if this man makes any statement, it indicts us. Because he was President under the Peoples Democratic Party and he worked with our presidential candidate for eight years and the campaign of our presidential council is that our presidential candidate during the eight years did very well and when you now consider that having done so, then the principal will hand him over to Nigeria. But when the principal said it’s another person, it worried me.

“That was why I said something is fundamentally wrong and instead of them to say, what do you think is wrong, they are abusing me.”