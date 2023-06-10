Wike Commends Tinubu’s Action Against Emefiele

Suspension of CBN Governor Sparks Commendation

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, expressed his support and admiration for President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The suspension, which occurred late Friday, came with a directive for Emefiele to immediately hand over the bank’s responsibilities to Deputy Governor Folashodun Shonubi.

Bold and Timely Move Acknowledged

Wike, who had been critical of Emefiele’s policies, particularly the Naira redesign, lauded President Tinubu for his bold and timely decision.

The former Rivers State Governor recognized the President’s decisive action as a significant step towards addressing concerns in the financial sector and ensuring effective leadership.

Uniformity in Retirement Age and Pension for Judicial Officers

In addition to the suspension of Emefiele, Wike also commended President Tinubu for approving uniformity in the retirement age and pension of judicial officers across the country.

This move, according to a statement by Wike’s media team, is expected to bring about positive changes and rejuvenate the nation’s judiciary.