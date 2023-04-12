Wike Called Me 19 Times Begging To Be Atiku’s VP – Melaye

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has revealed how Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State called him 19 times to help beg.to be made the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Melaye made this known after Wike opposed gos move to become the governor of Kogi State.

He said, “Already he is on his way to prison. Infact, Wike’s prison uniform will have embroidery because of the way he has stolen the resources and patrimony of the Rivers people. I am sitting down here, any other interview if it’s not what he is asked outside Kogi State and.leave Dino Melaye alone, my primary business is other people’s businesses.

“If I open my can of worms and maggots on Wike, but I am waiting for him. His territory that he is trying to practice is my own primary Constituency.

“Wike is a pretentious character, he is a liar and has he has no integrity, no iota of integrity.

“Wike was calling me when Atiku Abubakar was to announce his running mate, I have records and I printed it out and waiting for him.

“He called me 19 times in 2 hours, begging us to convince Atiku Abubakar to make him the Vice Presidential Candidate. So, when I see him lying on TV, “because of the South of this Country, because of Southern Nigeria, the thing must go to South.”

“You that were lobbying us, begging us and promising us heaven and earth.”