Wike Breaks Silence, Backs Atiku For President

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

This comes days after he lost the presidential primary of the PDP to Atiku, polling 237 votes to the 371 polled by the former vice president.

Shortly after Atiku was declared the winner of the election and the presidential flagbearer of the PDP, many of the aspirants who contested the election issued congratulatory messages to Atiku.

However, Wike failed to congratulate Atiku despite stating that he was going to support whoever emerged candidate of the PDP.

In a twist, following Atiku’s visit to his residence, Wike took to social media to reiterate his commitment to the PDP just as he declared support for the presidential candidate of the PDP.

He tweeted on Monday, “I made a vow to the PDP that I will support whoever emerges from the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries and I am not going to go back on my word.

“We cannot abandon the @OfficialPDPNig, we will be fully supporting H.E @atiku.”