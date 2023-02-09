Wike Approves Stadium For Tinubu Rally, Waves Fee

The Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, has been approved for the campaign of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, slated on February 15, 2023, by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Thos was disclosed at a news briefing in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Tony Okocha, on Wednesday.

According to Okoch, a hitch-free rally for the APC presidential standard bearer is expected on the day because of the measures put in place.

Okocha stated that Wike, out of his benevolence, approved the use of the stadium without collecting the required N5m fee prescribed by Executive Order 21 from the campaign council.

He stated, “Wike in his usual magnanimity has granted the approval of an alternate venue, the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on February 15, 2023 absolutely free of charge.

“But subject to the issuance of a written guarantee of the safety and security of the facilities at the venue due to the violence recorded in recent rallies by the governorship standard bearer of the party in the state.”