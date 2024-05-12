Wike Apologises to Rivers People for Choosing Fubara as Successor

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has publicly expressed regret over his choice of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as his successor, disavowing any intention to enforce idolization in exchange for political power.

Addressing attendees at a thanksgiving ceremony in Ogu town, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, honoring George Sekibo’s extensive service, Wike tendered his apology to the people of Rivers State. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging those who contribute to one’s advancement.

Wike’s apology, delivered during a moment of reflection on Sekibo’s achievements, underscores the complexities of political leadership and the need for humility in acknowledging past decisions. His remarks serve as a reminder of the fallibility of political judgment and the importance of accountability to the electorate.

In his address, the former governor emphasized the role of divine intervention in human affairs, cautioning against ingratitude and emphasizing the necessity of recognizing the contributions of others in one’s journey to success.

Wike stated: “My dear people, I came because I respect people who appreciate what God has done for them; who appreciate what God has used people to do for them. God does not come down. God uses people to help people. So, when you have been helped, you appreciate Him and, then, God will know you have appreciated Him.

“I have never told anybody to worship me. Nobody can worship man. All of us believe that we only have one God. And it is only that God we will worship. And we will continue to worship that God. But, as politicians, we appreciate people who have helped us.

“Ogu/Bolo people, when I came to ask you to support me, you supported me. Did I worship you? But, I have to appreciate you. I have to thank you. If you did not support me, I would not have been in the position where I am. I never said I would worship you. Did you tell me to worship you? So, how did the issue of worship come?”

The Minister noted that nobody can be completely free from mistakes, stressing, “I have made a mistake. I own up. And I ask God to forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me. But, we will correct it at the appropriate time.

“I am a human being. I am bound to make a mistake. My judgement can be wrong. So, forgive me for making a wrong judgement. That is life. So, nobody should kill himself.”

To the lawmaker representing Ogu/Bolo constituency in the House of Assembly, Wike declared: “Let me say this clearly, Arnold, don’t be frightened that anybody would remove you as an Assembly member. Nobody will remove you as Assembly member.

“Most of you don’t understand. This (politics) is our work. What l am doing is to make them fear, to make them angry. I have no other job than to make them to be angry everyday, to make them make mistake everyday. And they will be in trouble everyday. So, don’t worry yourselves.

“If they like, they can go to anybody by 2am, 4am to get injunction. The law will take its course. We are not afraid. We followed due process. We must follow due process. We are not going to harm anybody. We are not going to give money to anybody to buy arms and kill anybody. We won’t do that.

“As you see me, I think well. You see, I came with Senator Magnus Abe. I work with people who have brain. In politics, when people who have brain disagree, they agree.”