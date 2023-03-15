Wike A Drunk, Spends N50m On Alcohol Weekly – Amaechi

Former Minister of Aviation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is a drunk who spends N50m on drinking alcohol every week.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, said this while on a campaign tour with the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the state, Tonye Cole.

This was after Wike, on live television, mocked the Peoples Democratic Party for staging a protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission over the February 25 presidential election results.

According to Wike, an aggrieved member of the PDP, he was sipping a 40-year-old whiskey while the party’s leaders were protesting.

Reacting, Amaechi said, “The person Wike buys alcohol from, said Wike spends 50million naira every week on alcohol. The primary schools we built is 112 million naira, it means that in two weeks Wike has drank one primary school. When Wike talks, it is alcohol that is talking. And he’s so shameless about it. Wike told the whole world on live TV that he was drinking a very expensive 40-year-old whiskey, in the morning.

“We are asking INEC to be neutral. The people have rejected Wike and his government. Every street I went to, people were jumping on top of me shouting. They were remembering that I built five flyovers, I did not dance. We employed 400 new doctors, bought cars for 600 doctors, bought ambulances for all the health centres. We went round primary schools to see what’s going on, and discovered there were no teachers, so we hired 13,200 teachers. By the time I left as Governor, there was a contractor in every school to maintain the school. Where are the schools that he (Wike) built?,” Amaechi asked.