Wife Stabs Husband to Death in Imo

A 27-year-old young lady, Oluchi Nzemechi, of Uzoagba in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, has been arrested by operatives of the Imo State Police Command for stabbing her 32-year-old husband, Kelechi Nzemechi, to death.

During interrogation, according to the Spokesperson for the command, ASP Henry Okoye, the suspect confessed to the crime. She also revealed that she was lured into internet fraud aka ‘yahoo yahoo’ by the deceased.

Okoye said Oluchi confessed that on June 2, she had a heated argument with the deceased for failing to give her a cut of an alleged 250 Million Rupiah they fraudulently obtained from a victim in Indonesia, during which she used a kitchen knife to stab him on the upper part of his body.

‘’The suspect further revealed that in a bid to cover up her criminal acts, she swiftly wrote on a piece of paper; ‘you think you can eat my money and go free, I am baba for the boys, I am coming for your wife and your child including your family’ and placed it on the lifeless body of the victim and ran away from the house. She also stated that she has been living with the victim since 2019 and has a child for him.”he said

Okoye said efforts are being made to recover the alleged 250 million Indonesia Rupiah for a possible return to the owner. He added that the suspect is currently undergoing an investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and will certainly be arraigned in court.