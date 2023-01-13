Widow Rescued For Ejection By In-Laws

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual violence Agency on Thursday said it received several distress calls, from concerned​ and well meaning​ residents wherein it was reported that a certain recently widowed woman was about to be forcefully ejected from her home by her late husband’s brothers.

The widow whose husband died on Tuesday 10th of January 2023 had a toddler and was also pregnant.

Still to add, the widow was allegedly beaten in the process of trying to forcefully eject her from her home.

The Executive Secretary, Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi assigned DSVA Field officers alongside officers of the police (Alausa Police Station) who were immediately dispatched to the home where the incident occurred.

“After series of engagements with the disputing parties we were able to restore peace even as an undertaken was made to ensure the widow and her child were safe in their home*, Vivour-Adeniyi said.

“It is pertinent to note that while customs and traditions are respected, we reiterate that the relevant laws in Lagos State must be upheld”.

“We use this medium to commend all the well meaning residents of Lagos who insisted that justice must prevail showing that ensuring the menace of Domestic Violence is a Collective responsibility”

Executive Secretary, DSVA reassured residents of Lagos State that Governor Sanwo- Olu’s administration is​ committed to a Lagos that is free from all forms of Domestic and Sexual Violence.

“We encourage anyone experiencing domestic or sexual violence to reach out on our toll free line- 08000-333-333, we are accessible any day, any time,” Vivour- Adeniyi said.