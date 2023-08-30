Why We Seized Power In Gabon – Military

On Wednesday morning, a group of Gabonese army officers, operating under the banner of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, took to national television to declare the reasons behind their assumption of power from President Ali Bongo in the nation.

The military personnel pointed out significant institutional, political, economic, and social crises as the driving factors for the coup, which they deemed “necessary” for the advancement of the West African country.

In a broadcast that was originally delivered in French and later translated into English by AFP, the junta conveyed, “Gabon, our beloved nation, has long been a sanctuary of peace.”

“Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.

“We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of August 26, 2023, did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.

“Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos.

“Today, 30 August 2023, we, the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions’ protection — have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime.

“To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled.

“The borders are closed until further notice.

The junta resolved that all of the institutions of the country be dissolved including the Federal Government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

They therefore called for calm and serenity from the public, the communities of sister countries settled in Gabon, and the Gabonese diaspora.

“We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon’s commitments to the national and international community.

“People of Gabon, we are finally on the road to happiness.

“May God and the spirits of our ancestors bless Gabon. Honour and loyalty to our homeland.”