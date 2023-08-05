Why We Must Avoid War With Niger By Daniel Bwala

1 That fight is not Niger’s fight, it is a champions league finals between Russia and NATO. Let’s not put our dog in the fight

2. If we strike, all west African and non west African states sympathetic to kremlin would sabotage the fight

3. Our own Northern states bordering Niger might be angered by the move and who knows what that would mean

4. The Terrorists and militants troubling us might find support and supplies by renegade countries to buffet us within our territory

5. Our ALREADY exhausted security forces might be de-moralized amidst this extreme hunger and poor economic standards in Nigeria impacting their families behind

6. Russia might decide to pay attention to crisis in Nigeria amd instigate the ranks of our own military

7. Wagner group would be enriched and boy, they may have unimaginable weapons, including the ones prohibited by UN convention

8. Our west African Neigbour’s would be enraged and you don’t wanna upset your Neighbors; it has consequences

9. More hardship, poverty and instability would be experienced in Nigeria because the Chair of ECOWAS might be compelled to use our resources to fund the war and the community; possibly using our fuel subsidy savings

10. Our western Allies might not give us the support we are imagining and would rather that the crisis lingers.

THIS WAR MIGHT BE A CRISIS ECONOMY IN FAVOR OF BOTH RUSSIA AND NATO (ELEPHANTS) whilst AFRICA (the ground) SUFFERS

A stitch in time saves nine