Why We Invaded NLC Headquarters – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has clarified the circumstances surrounding a recent search operation at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) headquarters in Abuja.

The operation, conducted on Wednesday night, involved masked police officers in black attire entering Labour House in search of alleged sponsors of the #EndBadGovernance protest.

During the raid, officers reportedly seized books and other materials, sparking outrage from the NLC. The labor union condemned the police action and demanded the immediate return of the confiscated items, describing the operation as unjustified and intrusive.

In response to the backlash, Force Spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi issued a statement on Friday night, asserting that the operation was not intended to target the NLC.

According to Adejobi, the search focused on an individual operating a shop within the Labour House complex, suspected of engaging in criminal activities.

“Detectives, armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building,” Adejobi stated. “This well-coordinated, lawful operation was solely aimed at apprehending the prime suspect—a foreign national implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.”

Adejobi emphasized that the operation had no connection with the NLC, its staff, or leadership. He explained that the suspect had been using a rented shop within the Labour House as a front for his illicit activities, which posed a significant security threat to Nigeria and other African nations.

“The Nigeria Police Force seeks the cooperation and support of the NLC leadership as we continue this investigation, which is vital to safeguarding our nation,” Adejobi added. “The high-profile nature of the suspect makes this investigation crucial for the safety of all involved, including the NLC.”