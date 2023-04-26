Why We Haven’t Congratulated Tinubu – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said it is not in a hurry to congratulate President-elect Bola Tinubu on his February 25 presidential election victory.

According to the National Vice President, Damian Okeke-Ogene, the organisation would rather wait for the outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal.

The tribunal is trying to establish the victory of Tinubu in the election after it was disputed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and that if the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Speaking on Tuesday, Okeke-Ogene said, ”Ohanaeze is not in a hurry to recognise Tinubu as the President-elect because any house built on a faulty foundation is bound to collapse.

“We believe that the process of the 2023 presidential election is still on.

“The voting has been done and the court has taken over and until the outcome of the court process is known, we cannot take a stand on the 2023 election.”