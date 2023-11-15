Why We Deported 177 Nigerian Passengers – Saudi Arabia Embassy

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja has said the Nigerian passengers deported from its kingdom didn’t meet necessary conditions to be allowed entry into the kingdom.

Concise News reported that 264 passengers had boarded an Air Peace flight to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, only 87 were allowed entry into the kingdom while 177 were deported and returned to Nigeria aboard the same aircraft.

In a statement issued by the Saudi Arabia Embassy, the passengers were deported because they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that didn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.

The statement read, “The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja would like to make a clarification about the media reports and Social Media releases concerning the deportation of Nigerian citizens at the point of entry into the Kingdom.

“The passengers whom were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, didn’t fulfill the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.

“The Royal Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors. Furthermore, all passengers should review all the documents to determine their conformity with the conditions prior departing from their countries to the Kingdom. This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.”