Why We Can’t Ignore Any Sector – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has explained the rationale behind the implementation of an inclusive development agenda for the State.

He said, while most people hardly see beyond the delivery of roads projects executed by his administration, it is because the roads are more visible and will lure investors to the State.

“While we are trying to do more of the roads is because it attracts development. If there are no roads, people will not go and build houses. If there are no roads, people will not invest.

“But when you have good network of roads, such will encourage people who want to invest in the State to do so.”

Governor Wike gave the explanation at the inauguration of the Community Secondary School Obuama Harry’s Town in Degema Local Government Area, which was performed by Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State on Friday.

Governor Wike stressed that his administration has also given sufficient development attention to improving structure, teaching and learning facility in the education sector.

“All through this week, we have been busy trying to, and letting the people understand what we are doing in the education sector.

“Before, people were saying is it only roads we are doing. Since Monday, we have been talking about tertiary education. Now, we are talking about basic education.

“By the time we finish, we will also go to the health sector and let the state see what we have done in that sector.

“So, for me, it is touching all-round the sectors because no one sector can be said to be more important than the other.”

Governor Wike informed that it was his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who called his attention to the poor state of the community school in Obuama, and he immediately directed for a total upgrade of structure and learning facility.

“To God be glory, we have been able to put in our best to make it be a proper secondary school that our children will not only have access to education, but also have quality education.

“I’m sure by the time you take your time after this event, to go round the premises and see some of the structures, you’ll be quite convinced of the quality that we have been able to put in place.

“And so, we are happy that we are here. This terrain is waterlogged, actually it will be difficult if you don’t do concrete pavement like this. If you want to asphalt it, I don’t think it will last long. But with this concrete they’ve done, I’m sure it’s going to last long.”

Speaking further, governor Wike directed the Ministry of Special Projects to within the next two weeks, provide him with an architectural design for the building of two hostels, one for boys and the other for female students at the school.

“Since it is mixed school, do design, one for boys and one for the girls. Then, there will be a dinning hall for them. Since you have provided accommodate for the teachers, then there should be hostels for the students.”